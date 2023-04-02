2 players the Miami Dolphins might consider trading into round 1 for
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins do not have a first-round draft pick this year but they could jump back into the first round if they see a player they like.
For the Dolphins, moving back into the first round would be a major trade but it isn’t one that they should be hellbent on getting done. It will be expensive to say the least.
For starters, Miami will have to move their 2nd round pick this year and next year’s first-round pick, and then probably something else. That cost should be too much to spend and while Chris Grier has been able to control trades in the past, this is asking a little too much.
Still, if a player is on the board that they absolutely love or has fallen to the lower first round, Miami has to keep its options open and if that means making a deal that borrows from their future, if they believe that player is the right one, they should consider it.
Here are five that could draw their interest, at the very least.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell
Campbell has been a player that floats between the late first and early second rounds. He is a standout linebacker but he is also a player that some people love and others are simply lukewarm about.
Would Campbell upgrade the Dolphins’ defense? Absolutely. He could be one of the best pure interior linebackers in this draft. If he fell to say, the final three or four picks in round one, maybe a team makes a move. Miami could consider doing this from 51 but giving up a first-round pick for him in 2024 may not be the smart move. Still, it would be intriguing to see Campbell in Vic Fangio’s system.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson
Mock drafts are starting to show the rise of Robinson. Entering the off-season, Robinson was viewed as a late first at best prospect but now that Pro Days and the NFL Combine is behind us, the tape on Robinson is propelling him into the top half of round one.
If there is one thing we have learned from years of the NFL Draft, a player listed high on a mock draft doesn’t always go that high when the draft arrives. In the case of Robinson, he could still be on the board in the 20’s because NFL teams talk up a big game when it comes to RBs but rarely pull the trigger early. If by some miracle Robinson fell, he might not be a bad option to move up.
Editors note: This was originally intented to be a five player piece but in reality, the Dolphins shouldn’t be thinking about moving up into round one unless the value of a trade matches the pedigree of the player. While I have mentioned two potential trade-up options, the reality is I would argue against either one being a target if the cost is high and it would be.