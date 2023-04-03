Miami Dolphins free agency upgrades and downgrades on offense
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have pretty much finished their assault on free agency as they prepare for the draft but did they improve where they needed to?
It’s hard to say if the Dolphins improved over last year or not because there are injuries that need to be factored into the equation and injuries, knock-on wood, that haven’t happened yet.
All we can do is examine key positions and estimate how the team may be better or in some cases worse than they were last season. Here is a position-by-position look at where the Dolphins are better, worse, and maybe, even
Quarterback:
In 2022, Tua Tagovailoa showed that when he is healthy, the Dolphins are hard to beat but when he isn’t in the game, the Dolphins can’t win. Last year the Dolphins backed up Tagovailoa with Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson. This year, a little has changed
Mike White vs. Teddy Bridgewater
If nothing else, White will bring a visual energy that Bridgewater simply didn’t have. White has made it clear that he already loves being added to the Dolphins roster and his play on the field, when he has been on it, is not far from what we hoped Bridgewater would bring
At this position, the Dolphins upgraded the quarterback unit by adding White and keeping Thompson.
Overall – Improved