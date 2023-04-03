Miami Dolphins free agency upgrades and downgrades on offense
The Miami Dolphins running back unit is the same as it was last year but that doesn’t mean they are a better team for it.
Last season, we can blame Mike McDaniel for abandoning the run too often and many expected 2023 to bring a change in the running back room. Instead, Dolphins fans were treated to a plethora of rumors regarding top NFL runners and trade possibilities.
Those treats were not to come and instead, the Dolphins will rely on what they had last year.
Yes, Miami brought back every running back from last season including Myles Gaskin. Does this mean that the draft will not bring a new face? No, of course not, but it does become less likely.
Miami will roll with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson as the featured backs but can we honestly say the team is better than they were last year? That is a definite no, but can we say they are equally as good?
That is a topic of debate. On one hand, Miami should be at least as good as last year but both Mostert and Wilson were injured at different times and they need to be on the field to be better than last season. If it was a one-off injury, that would be fine but there is a history for both.
Honestly, I think we have to go with the “even” in this case.
Overall – Even