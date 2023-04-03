Miami Dolphins free agency upgrades and downgrades on offense
If there was a glaring hole in the Miami Dolphins offense, it was definitely at the tight end position. Miami may not have done enough to change that.
The tight end unit lost Mike Gesicki in free agency. Adam Shaheen is not back with the team and they cut Cethan Carter. On the roster are Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner, and free agent Eric Saubert.
On first look, the Dolphins have downgraded at the position if not by quality but by volume. The fact Miami has yet to add another TE makes it likely that the plan is to address it in the draft. If we look at it from a “today” standpoint I’m not sure we can say this is a unit that is worse than last year.
In 2022, Gesicki was hardly a factor and rarely used. His inability to consistently block was a problem and while Saubert may not be the threat downfield that Gesicki was, he is not a liability in the run game and can actually block.
In McDaniel’s offense, Saubert might be the better option over Gesicki. Durham Smythe remains as does the other TEs sans Carter and Shaheen. Miami will have to add another TE at some point regardless of where that TE comes from but for now, if we look at the starters and how Gesicki was used compared to the possibilities with Saubert and potentially a rookie. Still, the lack of players alone is not an improvement. Yet.
Overall – Regressed