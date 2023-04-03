Fansided
Miami Dolphins free agency upgrades and downgrades on offense

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) /
Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Eric Saubert (82) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Eric Saubert (82) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports /

If there was a glaring hole in the Miami Dolphins offense, it was definitely at the tight end position. Miami may not have done enough to change that.

The tight end unit lost Mike Gesicki in free agency. Adam Shaheen is not back with the team and they cut Cethan Carter. On the roster are Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner, and free agent Eric Saubert.

On first look, the Dolphins have downgraded at the position if not by quality but by volume. The fact Miami has yet to add another TE makes it likely that the plan is to address it in the draft. If we look at it from a “today” standpoint I’m not sure we can say this is a unit that is worse than last year.

In 2022, Gesicki was hardly a factor and rarely used. His inability to consistently block was a problem and while Saubert may not be the threat downfield that Gesicki was, he is not a liability in the run game and can actually block.

In McDaniel’s offense, Saubert might be the better option over Gesicki. Durham Smythe remains as does the other TEs sans Carter and Shaheen. Miami will have to add another TE at some point regardless of where that TE comes from but for now, if we look at the starters and how Gesicki was used compared to the possibilities with Saubert and potentially a rookie. Still, the lack of players alone is not an improvement. Yet.

Overall – Regressed

