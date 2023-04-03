Miami Dolphins free agency upgrades and downgrades on offense
Wide receiver was not a need for the Miami Dolphins in 2023 and they attacked free agency knowing they didn’t have to do much.
Miami entered the off-season with little need at WR. They already had Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and you can’t really improve on that. The 3rd, 4th, and 5th receivers were down to whoever the Dolphins felt were ready.
In this free agency period, the Dolphins made the following moves
- River Cracraft returned
- Trent Sherfield was replaced with Braxton Berrios
Erik Ezukanma is also expected to make a leap in 2023 after playing sparingly late in the 2022 season.
It is hard to say that Miami improved at the position this year. Berrios is likely going to see more playing time as a return specialist and Sherfield was a big contributor on offense. We simply don’t know enough about Ezukanma to think he can fill Sherfield’s shoes, or if Berrios can.
What could make this offense more interesting is if the Dolphins find a way to get Cedrick Wilson more involved this year. He did not impact the WR position last year
Overall – Even