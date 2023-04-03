Fansided
Miami Dolphins free agency upgrades and downgrades on offense

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) /
Jan 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) returns a punt against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) returns a punt against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports /

Wide receiver was not a need for the Miami Dolphins in 2023 and they attacked free agency knowing they didn’t have to do much.

Miami entered the off-season with little need at WR. They already had Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and you can’t really improve on that. The 3rd, 4th, and 5th receivers were down to whoever the Dolphins felt were ready.

In this free agency period, the Dolphins made the following moves

  • River Cracraft returned
  • Trent Sherfield was replaced with Braxton Berrios

Erik Ezukanma is also expected to make a leap in 2023 after playing sparingly late in the 2022 season.

It is hard to say that Miami improved at the position this year. Berrios is likely going to see more playing time as a return specialist and Sherfield was a big contributor on offense. We simply don’t know enough about Ezukanma to think he can fill Sherfield’s shoes, or if Berrios can.

What could make this offense more interesting is if the Dolphins find a way to get Cedrick Wilson more involved this year. He did not impact the WR position last year

Overall – Even

