Miami Dolphins free agency upgrades and downgrades on offense
Right tackle and guard were both positions that the Miami Dolphins needed to address but they opted instead to say the course.
Austin Jackson missed most of the 2022 season and Liam Eichenberg also missed time. Add into that Terron Armstead missing his usual cache of games and Dolphins’ offensive line has its share of problems.
This year, Chris Grier and company opted to stick it out with Jackson and Eichenberg at RT and LG. This is not an improvement as both struggled last season when they were in the game.
Miami also didn’t do enough to fill the depth holes on the roster either. Dan Feeney can play up and down the line but he isn’t a master of any single position. His value will be filling in when needed but that isn’t something that improves the roster because the two biggest problems still seem be the aforementioned RT and LG spots
Overall, the Dolphins didn’t get better and you could argue they did get worse. While Miami didn’t lose anyone of any significance, the reliance on two players who so far in their careers have only shown minimal signs of progress is a problem.
Miami didn’t need to go all in and spend freely at either position, but the fact they made little to no effort is concerning. The best depth they had last year, at times, was Brandon Shell and he isn’t back. The Dolphins lacked quality depth as we saw throughout last season and they did little to address it this year and Feeney alone isn’t elevating the roster.
Overall – Regressed