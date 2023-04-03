Could the Miami Dolphins being gearing up for a RB trade?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins extended Durham Smythe earlier on Monday and there are other moves that can be made. Are they gearing up for a trade?
Something feels, odd. The Dolphins making a move to extend Durham Smythe isn’t a big Earth-shattering development, but why now? Free agency is about over and unless there is someone sitting around that the Dolphins need to get, it seems like Smythe, already under contract, could have waited until after the draft.
Miami had almost $2 million in cap space prior to the move but now should be sitting closer to four. A far cry from what they would need to make a move for a running back. Still, some are wondering if the Dolphins are not viewing that lane of possibility.
Dalvin Cook comes to mind. The Vikings re-signed Alexander Mattison but there was chatter early at free agency’s start that the Vikings would be potentially interested in dealing Cook. That hasn’t really gone away but for a brush-off denial when it seemed like nothing was getting done on that front.
Earlier Monday, it was reported that his off-season surgery went well and that he shouldn’t have any more shoulder issues. Shortly thereafter, Smythe gets an extension and Cook is back in the rumor mill.
While Miami may not have the draft capital to facilitate a trade, they could package a later pick or a 2024 pick along with a player. That player could be Raekwon Davis who will be a free agent next season and happens to be a favorite of former head coach, Brian Flores.
I’m not hearing anything that Miami is looking but the whispers in mid-March are starting to smoke, a little, once again and that leads to speculation on if something could be brewing.
If Miami is going to make a big move for someone like Cook, we will need to see other extensions that clear space now. Like Christian Wilkins, Conner Williams, and Zach Sieler. Then that smoke will get a lot thicker.