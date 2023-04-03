NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
We are in our final “just outside the top 10” players in our NFL quarterback ranking and it is getting hard to justify who is in the top ten and who is out.
Geno Smith – Seattle Seahawks
Smith turned in a great performance last year and earned an extension to stay with the Seahawks as their starting QB. Was last year an anomoly or is this what we can expect from him moving forward?
The journeyman QB came into the league in 2013 with the Jets, has played with the Giants, Chargers, and Seahawks but last year was his best statistical season. It is hard not to root for Smith but you have to wonder if last year was the big change for him or if he will slide backwards. We will find out this year but entering the season, I think this is the perfect spot to start him out.
Deshaun Watson – Cleveland Browns
There is not denying the talent Watson has and last year he looked extremely rusty when he cam back from almost two years away from football. The Browns paid a hefty amount of money and draft picks to get him and now it has to pay off.
Watson is now th QB of one of the worst franchises in NFL history in terms of quarterback performance over the last 20 years. He has the talent to elevate the team but he can’t afford to be streaky and inconsistent.
Watson will have a full off-season and a full training camp without the high level of off-field distractions he did last year. There will still be some but not as much. He has no more excuses.