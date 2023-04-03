NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
The top 10 of our NFL quarterback ranking arrives with a few QBs that some may seem outside the top 10 but I think these players are the reason others are instead.
Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens
For now, Jackson remains with the Ravens and the contract is still a big problem for both sides. Jackson wants a trade out of Baltimore but so far, no team is willing to step up and guarantee him more than Deshaun Watson received. The latest says he doesn’t want a fully guaranteed contract, just more guaranteed than Watson. Add that and the cost to obtain him and this is going to drag out.
Jackson will be coming off an injury as well that complicates it all but when healthy, he has a big arm and legs that might be the best in the NFL when running with the football.
Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars
Last year Lawrence grew into an NFL quarterback. It seemed to click for him midway through the season and when those lights came on, the Jaguars surged toward a late season showdown with the Titans that left Tennessee faltering into second in the AFC South.
Lawrence took the Jaguars to the playoffs and has a quality team built around him. He has good head coach in Doug Pederson and is still realizing his talent at this level.