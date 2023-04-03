NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
Who should rise into the top five of this NFL quarterback ranking and who will just miss it? We inch closer with the 8th and 7th ranked QBs.
Dak Prescott- Dallas Cowboys
Prescott has all the talent you want in a quarterback but is it the Cowboys or Prescott that makes him seem so average? The Cowboys should be extremely good but they are not complete. Their offense is often ranked high but Prescott suddenly underperforms and the entire team falters.
Personally, I’m not sure if Prescott should be ranked this high but because of his abilities, I have him here. The Cowboys need Prescott to become a leader on the field and while he leads as a quarterback, he needs to lead as a professional athlete.
Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers (for now)
What is going on with Rodgers is the biggest off-season question that has permeated all levels of the NFL off-season and particularly the free agency period that started almost three weeks ago. In 2022, Rodgers was still elite but this time, inconsistently elite. His ability is starting to come into question as he is becoming more inconsistent. That however, could be the result of the talent that he was surrounded with in Green Bay.
Losing Devante Adams hurt last year and it hurt the production of Rodgers as well. With New York, he could easily become the 2nd best quarterback in the NFL with the talent the Jets have but it is New York and one, he has to get there first, and two, the Jets need to use him within a system and not just throw him out there and let him throw the ball without a plan in place.