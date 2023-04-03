NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
We are almost one ready for out top five reveal with one player still on the outside and one sliding into the top. Will Tua Tagovailoa make the top five?
Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers
Anyone who has followed me writing about the Miami Dolphins knows that I was a Herbert fan coming out of college, and while I root against him as it relates to the Dolphins, I love this kids talent and honestly, he could become one of the best in the NFL…at some point.
Herbert is a tough quarterback with a huge arm, maybe one of the best in the league but with a big arm that sling it downfield comes consistent accuracy issues and this is where Herbert needs to work his game. He needs to be smarter with the football and his fourth quarter collapses are becoming troublesome. He needs to get better in tight football games when he has to lead the team on his shoulders. He is getting closer but not there yet.
Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa could easily ascend in this ranking but he misses out on the top four simply because there are questions about his durability. Like it or not Miami Dolphins fans, these are legitimate concerns.
His two concussions last season were a problem and he tends to be rusty coming back from any missed time. This year, he has to stay on the field or he will drop like a rock in rankings. Most QB rankings have Tagovailoa at number five or at the very least in the top 10 so this is not a “homer” slotting.
Tagovailoa showed the ability to lead the league, statistically, in many categories. Now he needs to finish a season, something he hasn’t done, and lead statistically. If he does, the Dolphins will likely win the AFC East and possibly the AFC.