NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
The top four of our NFL quarterback power ranking shouldn’t come as much of a suprise outside of the 4th position.
As we dive into the top four, we can debate who should fill in the 4th, 5th, and even the 6th or 7th spots but very few will debate the top three.
Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts was a great surprise last season and helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Hurts looked the part in the Super Bowl and while the Eagles fell, Hurts would have been the MVP had they won.
In that game, Hurts ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. He is the budding star of the NFC and currently is the best QB of that conference and it really isn’t close. You could make a case for Hurts to be in the top three but for now, those three spots belong to the elite of the AFC.
Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
Big arm? Check. Ability to run? Check. Winner? Well, not in the playoffs. The Bills barely escaped the Dolphins last season in round one of the playoffs and the Bills, despite having exceptional talent haven’t been to the Super Bowl.
Allen is still elite but in this ranking, he comes in third.
Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals
There is something about Burrow that is simply calm and collected. His poise in the NFL is amazing and he simply doesn’t get flustered. He has already taken the Bengals to the Super Bowl, in his first full season as the team’s quarterback (he was injured his rookie year) and had them competing for the AFC Championship last season.
There is no question that the Bengals are a better more competitive team with him leading them and that shouldn’t change this year.
Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
If you wonder whether or not Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL, then you don’t know enough about football. Mahomes is a quarterback who can carry a team on his shoulder and last year proved that he doesn’t need an elite wide receiver to win it all.