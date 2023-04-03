NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
The Atlanta Falcons do not rank high in our NFL quarterback ranking and the draft may not change that.
Desmond Ridder – Atlanta Falcons
I promise we will get to a list of quarterbacks but there are still teams with big question marks at quarterback and in the case of the Falcons, it comes down to Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. Neither quarterback is a stand out. Heinicke has a decent resume from his time in Washington but the Falcons have stated Ridder is their 2023 starter. Many belive that the Falcons will be picking first in the 2024 draft when they will take their next franchise QB.
Sadly, we have no choice but to rank both of these QBs at the bottom.
Davis Mills – Houston Texans
The same situation exists to a degree in Houston. Davis Mills is another decent quarterback but the Texans will replace him early in this year’s draft and even if Mills starts, his future in the NFL will be either a backup to the rookie QB or competing for a job in 2024 if he moves on.
Either way, Mills is better than this low ranking but the uncertainty with the Texans right now, makes his value a lot less and that can’t be overlooked.
Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This year we may actually find out if Baker Mayfield is the problem or if the systems are the problem. Mayfield was replaced by Deshaun Watson and was the caretaker in L.A. for the Rams. He can be streaky good, and equally bad. He lands here toward the bottom because he has to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting job. So we can also put Trask here as well.