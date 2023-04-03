NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
Zach Wilson lands as our first, worst, quarterback on this NFL quarterback ranking list that is not splitting time with another QB.
The New York Jets are considered a top 10 team in many early 2023 power ranking lists but many of them assume that Aaron Rodgers is the guy that will lead them. If that happens, Wilson drops off this list entirely because he isn’t a starter and the Jets are not going to move him.
Wilson is not a good quarterback. He gets flustered easily, can be wildly inconsistent, and can’t string together multiple games with solid performances. Overall, the Jets, who let Mike White leave in free agency, may have been smarter to keep White and let Wilson go.
If the Jets have to rely on Wilson this year, they are going to have a lot of problems as a team.
Trey Lance – Brock Purdy – San Francisco
This isn’t fair, I know and I don’t believe these two are at the bottom of the league. The issue for me is twofold. Lance has a lot of talent but very limited NFL tape. In his two seasons, Lance has completed 54.9% of his passes. He has started only four times in eight games.
I expect Lance to rebound after missing almost the entire 2022 season injured but I don’t know what exactly he can do because again, his work is limited.
In the case of Purdy, I see a quarterback who should be ranked much higher without question and this ranking does not comes as disrespect. We don’t know how he will recover from his arm surgery and we don’t know if he will compete, start, or play backup for the 49ers when he does come back. This ranking is more about uncertainty than talent.