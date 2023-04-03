NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
NFL quarterback ranking now hits the low 20’s where we find two quarterbacks who could make jumps in 2023.
Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh
There is a lot to like about Pickett and he played well throughout his rookie season and that gives Steelers fans something to hang hopes on. Is he ready to be a QB that will lead the Steelers to a division title? That will be tough in a division that includes, for now, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, and Joe Burrow. Of the four teams in the AFC North, the Steelers have the weakest quarterback but only because of inexperience.
Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals
Many may not agree with this assesment but Murray would not be a Cardinal quarterback if not for a horrendous contract that the Cardinals simply can’t get out of. When rumors circulated that Murray could be on the trade market, it was quickly dismissed when no teams seemed to be a potential landing spot.
Murray has a lot of talent running the ball. He can extend plays and buy time in the pocket. He has a solid arm but is inconsistent with his accuracy and his vision needs to improve. If he should rank higher on this list, I wouldn’t argue it but I don’t see him being a player that would rank considerably higher.