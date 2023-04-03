NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
Moving on to the 21st and 20th top players in this pre-draft 2023 NFL quarterback ranking.
Mac Jones – New England Patriots
When you have a backup that many Patriots fans believe to be better than the starting quarterback, you can’t rank Mac Jones much higher and honestly, we probably should have ranked him lower than Kyler Murray.
Jones is an enigma. We simply don’t know who he is as a quarterback. He has shown an ability to throw tantrums on the sideline yelling at his coaches so is coaching a problem or is it Jones? Jones suffers from having to replace Tom Brady in the hearts and minds of New Englanders and it isnt’ working. He is the last QB anyone thinks of when they talk about the AFC East and will be the last if the Jets land Rodgers.
Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos
If we are basing this solely off last year’s performance, Wilson would be lower but for the most part, the players listed above him are quarterbacks many fans would want right now over Wilson even if for only one season.
With Sean Payton taking over the Broncos this year, we should see Wilson start to play more like he did in Seattle but will that be enough to challenge in a tough AFC West? Probably not and it still might be hard for him to learn another system after failing to excel in a new system last year.
Wilson is not a quarterback who is still rising in the league. The question is whether or not he is at his plateau or on his downward hill?