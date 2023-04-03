NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
Our continuation into our NFL quarterback ranking takes us into the low teens as we climb our way to the top.
Matthew Stafford – L.A. Rams
The Rams gave up a lot to the Lions to land Stafford. It worked out in the first season as they won the Super Bowl. Last year, Stafford landed on IR. The Rams showed that without a top quarterback they couldn’t win and Stafford wasn’t playing lights out like he was the year before when he was on the field.
Overall, Stafford’s seasons are numbered now and he isn’t built to withstand the attempts of Father Time to usher him into retirement. That will come sooner than later and he will have a lot to prove this year.
Jared Goff – Detroit Lions
It is ironic that I have both of them ranking here together. The Lions got the better end of the deal in the trade of Stafford but let’s not pretend that Goff is a great quarterback. He isn’t. He wasn’t the answer in L.A., so the Rams moved him and draft picks to get Stafford. In Detroit, he has them competing but if Dan Campbell is going to keep his job, he will need a new franchise quarterback. Goff is serviceable at best right now and needs a stacked team around him.