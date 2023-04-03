NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
It all starts to get much tighter in our race to the top of this NFL quarterback ranking and now we start to get into the areas where debates and disagreements start get more prevalent.
Jimmy Garoppolo – Las Vegas Raiders
Honestly, I have always liked Garoppolo but admittedly, he is a quarterback that needs a good suppporting cast. He was in the perfect situation with the 49ers and now reunites with his former Patriots coach, Josh McDaniels. Will that be enough?
Garoppolo is going to have a good offensive squad around him that includes Devante Adams and Josh Jacobs but the Raiders are still a mess in several areas and there is nothing in L.V. that will mask the inconsistencies that can creep up from time to time. For Garoppolo, this rank could be the lowest of the season.
Ryan Tannehill – Tennessee Titans
Tannehill has spent his time in Tennessee getting positive reviews as a quarterback. He has a good arm and a good vision of the field. He can make most of the throws consistently but Tannehill is now more or less a bridge to the Titans future rather than a franchise QB. The Titans drafted Malik Wills last season and at some point they will turn the reighns over to him, possbily sometime this year but he will enter the season as the starter and he will need to win games to keep that job.