NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
Our net two players in our NFL quarterback ranking comes with a little more question marks but for different reasons.
Justin Fields – Chicago Bears
Fields is well-regarded in Chicago, so much so the Bears traded out of the first overall draft pick and are putting their faith, 100% into Fields. Now, he has to step up. In 2022, Fields showed a lot of progression from the year before and there is no reason to believe that he will not continue to develop and should become a legitimate franchise quarterback but that might take another season or at the very least, later in the year when he starts to get more rapport with the new faces on offense.
Fields is incredibly gifted as a runner and has a big arm but if he wants to stay healthy he needs to start relying on his ability to throw a football rather than run with it.
Kirk Cousins – Minnesota Vikings
I was a big fan of Cousins when entered the draft years ago but he was wasted in Washington and had a stellar cast around him with the Vikings. Still, he couldn’t get the Vikings into the Super Bowl or for that matter a consistent division title.
Many still believe that Cousins is an elite quarterback but I don’t see that. I see a QB who has a lot of talent but hasn’t been able to lead his team consistently. If I were a betting man, I would bet that Cousins has two years left with the Vikings before they move on. This year could be critical in a division that will watch the Packers potentially falter but the Bears and Lions start to rise.