NFL quarterback ranking: Where Tua Tagovailoa really ranks
In my opinion, no other players in our NFL quarterback ranking have more to prove than the next two on this list.
Daniel Jones – New York Giants
Jones led the Giants to the playoffs in head coach Brian Daboll’s first season and then immediately said he wanted a huge contract extension that would pay him an average of $45 million a season.
His contract extension, signed this year will pay him an average of $40 million. A deal that will keep him in New York, potentially, until 2027.
There are a lot of media members who view Jones as a top 10 quarterback but I do not just yet. He has the talent to continue to ascend but I’m still keeping him just a bit on the outside.
Derek Carr – New Orleans Saints
The drama surrounding Carr and the Raiders is over and despite having full control over his future, he looped back around to the only team, the Saints, that he actually met with while still with the Raiders. The Saints didn’t have to trade for him and got the guy they wanted.
Carr has a big arm, can be a leader on the field, and can be inconsistent. His time with the Raiders since 2014 included four Pro Bowl nods but last year’s nod was as an alternate to an alternate. In his time with the Raiders, he has taken the team to only one playoff appearance. That was in 2021 with Jon Gruden.
Carr is in a good situation in New Orleans but there is little to hide behind now if he fails.