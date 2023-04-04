5 teams the Miami Dolphins could trade pick 51 to during the NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have only four draft picks in this month’s draft and if they want to get more, they may have to trade their 2nd round selection.
Chris Grier has a few needs that he can address in the 2nd round but this year’s class is deep at several positions, including tight end that many believe the Dolphins will address during the draft.
Ideally, the Dolphins would have at least five or six selections but they can’t get into round one and they don’t possess the mid-round selections to move up. Miami’s draft cache is literally a 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 7th.
There was speculation during the month of March that Miami could try and trade Christian Wilkins which would bring in decent draft compensation but Mike McDaniel said the team is currently negotiating an extension. The two sides were getting closer at the time of this writing (March 31st).
With Miami not having any other tradeable assets, they can’t move up and down like Chris Grier traditionally likes to attempt and that again brings us back to sitting pat and taking a trade that would likely move the team out of the 2nd round, or at the very least further down.
Kansas City Chiefs – Total Picks: 10
The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl championship and don’t have a ton of needs to address which puts them in a position to move up if they fall in love with a player.
In round 2, the Chiefs will draft 63rd and they have the 122nd pick (round 4) and pick 134 (round four) to move up with if they desire.
The Dolphins could be an intriguing spot for the Chiefs is they do choose to move up. With Miami looking to gain more draft capital, the Chiefs wouldn’t give up much more than a swap of 2nds and one of their 4th round selections, at most.