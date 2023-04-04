5 teams the Miami Dolphins could trade pick 51 to during the NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins could trade with the Las Vegas Raiders should they desire to move around in the draft. They have a lot of needs.
Las Vegas Raiders – Total Picks – 12
The Raiders’ 12 picks is one of the most in the league. They will select 38th overall putting them far ahead of the Dolphins in round two but if they desire to get back into round two, Miami would make a good trade partner.
Las Vegas has two picks in round three and three selections in round five. It would likely take two 3rd round selections to move up or a 3rd and two fives which would still be a good move for the Dolphins, especially if someone they are targeting is off the board.
Las Vegas drafts 7th overall in round one and will enter the draft needing offensive tackle, guard, safety, defensive line, linebacker, cornerback, and center. Needless to say, they have holes to fill, and moving back into round one could fill one of those holes with a starter.
It will be interesting to see what they do at seven. They signed Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency and he will be the starter but will the Raiders draft a QB to compete down the road? That wouldn’t surprise anyone given the organization but they should try and shore up their defensive issues that couldn’t help the team in 2022 as they finished 6-11.