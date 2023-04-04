5 teams the Miami Dolphins could trade pick 51 to during the NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins could dip into the L.A. Rams’ pool of draft picks this year and make a move that could help both franchises.
Los Angeles Rams – Total picks: 11
The Rams will have 11 draft selections with two in the 3rd round. Miami wouldn’t get both of them to drop from 51 to 69 (the Rams first) or if they dropped to 77 (the Rams second). They could, however, get one of those two and one or maybe two of the Rams’ three selections in round five. However, if Grier were able to pull off both of the Rams 3rds, it would be a steal
The Rams will draft at 167, 171, and 177 in round five.
L.A. will draft 36th overall, 4th selection in round two.
What might help or hinder any potential trade is the fact that the Rams do not have a first-round pick. So their first selection will be 69. The Rams have a lot of needs as well. From guard and tight end, to corner, Dline, edge rusher, OT, safety, linebacker, and even quarterback.
The Rams won’t draft high enough to take a potential starting quarterback but they could move up for a corner. The Dolphins and Rams pulled off the move for Jalen Ramsey which leaves a hole for the Rams and an extra third that belonged to Miami.
Trading with the Rams would make a lot of sense but it is unclear if the Dolphins would want to drop that far before making their first selection in the draft.