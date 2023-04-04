5 teams the Miami Dolphins could trade pick 51 to during the NFL Draft
Could Mike McDaniel call his former team to get a trade going for the Miami Dolphins? The 49ers could look to make a move, but not into round 2.
San Francisco 49ers – 11 draft picks
The 49ers don’t have a first-round draft pick because they traded it to the Dolphins to move up two drafts ago to get Trey Lance. That pick was traded last year to the Denver Broncos for Bradley Chubb.
The first pick that San Francisco will make won’t come until pick number 99 at the end of round three when compensatory picks are made. The 49ers would need to give Miami a lot to move up from 99 to 51 and that would likely include at least two of their three comp picks and and two of their three draft picks in round five.
Even that might not be good enough to jump into round two. What could happen is the Dolphins could swing a deal for their 3rd round pick, number 84 for a 3rd and more. Or the Dolphins could move their 2nd round draft pick for a combination of a player and a pick
The likelihood of the two teams working out a deal are pretty slim given the paramaters of each teams draft stock. The 49ers 11 selections are great but they won’t come until day three of the draft after the comp picks on day 2. They have four selections in round seven, and one more in round six.
If the Dolphins are going to trade with the 49ers, expect it come with selection 84 and not with 51.