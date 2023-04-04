5 teams the Miami Dolphins could trade pick 51 to during the NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins could revisit one of the teams they epically traded with, the Houston Texans and maybe both walk away happy this time.
Houston Texans – Total picks 12
The Texans have two picks in round one and the 33rd pick in round two. The Texans are rebuilding while trying to compete and sometimes that works. In round one, with their first selection they will go quarterback but will they wait until round three if they have a chance to move back into round two?
The Texans have two selections in round three and three more in round six. The first of their two 3rds is the second overall pick in that round. Their next selection is will be pick 73. They could afford to move one of them to move up and for the Dolphins, it isn’t a horrible drop from 51 and if they can add a mid-round selection, that might be worth the drop.
Houston also owns the 2nd overall pick to start day three so if Miami could finagle the Texans first 3rd and a 4th (that would be robbery by Grier) it would more than make up for dropping down. Houston won’t draft until pick 161 in round five after their top 4th rounder.
More likely, the Dolphins would make a move if they could get Houston’s first 3rd and maybe a 5th and 6th to go with it.
OVERALL
The Dolphins have options and while none of these teams are perfect partners to trade with, they have the most draft selections with plenty of needs that could benefit the Dolphins if they opt to move away from their 51st overall selection.