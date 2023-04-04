AFC East: Patriots shopping Mac Jones? That’s the rumor
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not the only team in the AFC East to face the rumor mill with their quarterback being moved. Welcome to the party Mac Jones.
According to Mike Florio, the Patriots have shopped Mac Jones to “multiple” teams in the hopes of landing a trade for the “franchise quarterback”. Apparently, Florio has grown tired of saying Tua Tagovailoa is on the block.
Is this news true? That we can’t say for certain but we do know that when Florio was talking about Tua being on the market, nothing came of it and the Dolphins are retaining him.
Jones was supposed to be the franchise answer to losing Tom Brady and many in the media said that Jones is the better former Alabama quarterback. The Patriots drafted Bailey Zappe in the 4th round of last years draft. The Western Kentucky product started two games last year and many said the Patriots offense was better when he was in the game.
Will the Patriots move Jones? We don’t know but what will be interesting is one, where would he land, and two, can he handle the outside distraction of the media saying that he is being shopped.
Jones has shown a few immature habits including yelling at his offensive coordinator last season.
In New England, Bill Belichick has not afforded him an offensive roster built to support him and this year the have improved somewhat with the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster but are still considered a lock for last place in the AFC East.
One thing is for certain, Miami fans were quick to dismiss Florio’s contention that Tua was being traded or shopped or moved or anything else so we probably shouldn’t jump on this as something real…until it actually happens. Still, it is nice to see someone else land in his crosshairs for a change.