Miami Dolphins defensive free agent upgrades and downgrades
The Miami Dolphins edge rushers could be one of the best units in the NFL this year regardless of what they decide to do in the draft.
Perhaps the biggest move Miami will get this year at the position is the return of Emmanuel Ogbah. Yes, he struggled before being injured last season but he has the talent to return to his 2021 form and if he does, the Dolphins’ defense will be much better.
Jaelan Phillips is still learning and there is nothing stopping him from becoming elite. Add to that Bradley Chubb coming from the outside edge and the Dolphins have a really good unit that can get to the quarterback.
Only Ogbay is listed on the Dolphins roster as a true defensive end but we consistently see Phillips in that role.
At linebacker, the Dolphins’ biggest problems are in the interior. Miami didn’t upgrade over Jerome Baker but they did add a couple that will provide more depth and at least one starter to play next to Baker.
David Long, Jr. should give Miami’s interior a boost and the addition of Malik Reed, a player who has had their best season under Fangio provides Miami more depth. Add in the return of Andrew Van Ginkel and the Dolphins linebackers and DE positions look good heading into the season and they could still add another in the draft.
Overall – Upgrade