Miami Dolphins defensive free agent upgrades and downgrades

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams leads a cheer with the defense prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams leads a cheer with the defense prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) /
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) returns an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports /

The Miami Dolphins made their biggest splash in the secondary but nothing came close to the addition of a cornerback to replace Bryon Jones.

Byron Jones missed all of last season and then complained about how the Dolphins approached getting him ready to play, on social media. It was the final nail in his Miami coffin and now, the one-time high profile CB is likely headed to retirment.

The Dolphins entered the off-season with replacing Jones a priority. They did just that.

The addition of Jalen Ramsey is a big deal and not only will Ramsey improve the CB spot over Jones, he should help Xavien Howard return to his previous level of play.

Last season was hard for Howard who was trying to do far too much given the plethora of injuries that happened in the secondary.

While Miami also re-signed Nik Needham, tendered Elijiah Campbell, and re-signed Justin Bethel, none of those upgraded the corners like Ramsey.

With the Dolphins set at cornerback now, the defense is clearly better at the position over last season provided everyone can stay healthy and on the field. It will be fun to see what Fangio does with Needham and Brandon Jones at safety this year.

Overall – Upgrade

