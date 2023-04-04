Miami Dolphins defensive free agent upgrades and downgrades
The Miami Dolphins didn’t make as big a splash at safety as they did at corner but they made a move that clearly helps improve the deep secondary.
Miami will see the return of Brandon Jones who missed last season and they will of course, have Jevon Holland back as well. Miami lost Eric Rowe who is still on the market but not likely to draw interest until closer to training camps.
The addition of Deshon Elliot is not a move to be discounted. Elliot is a very safety who can hit and tackle. In Fangio’s defense, Elliot could roam the secondary allowing Jones and Holland to stay deep and make plays. His support of the run is very good and he has good vision of the field in front of him.
Overall – Upgrade
Special Teams
Miami will enter the season with Jason Sanders kicking for at least another year but the biggest move came in the punting game.
Miami opted to sign former Pro Bowl punter Jake Bailey over retaining the ageless wonder, Thomas Morstead. Morstead returned for a second stint in New York with the Jets while Miami poached a product from the Patriots.
Is Bailey better than Mostert? He could be but a back issue limited him for a big part of last season and Morstead didn’t miss any time.
Overall – Even (for now)