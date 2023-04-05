3 tight ends I’d love to see the Miami Dolphins end up drafting
Darnell Washington is a guy that could change offensive game plans for the Miami Dolphins.
I can already hear the folks out there who love letting everyone out there know that you don’t know ball and that they in fact are the ones who know ball because I have Darnell Washington on this list. They will say that I don’t watch the games and that I’m only in love with Darnell Washington’s size as if I’m Vince McMahon or whatever villain from an 80s cartoon Vince McMahon is trying to be these days.
Washington is the perfect guy for the real self-proclaimed film junkies to say isn’t as good as he is being talked about and that the performance at the combine is exactly why the combine doesn’t mean anything. News flash; everyone with a brain knows the combine doesn’t really mean anything and what does matter is what that college athlete did in college football games.
I don’t care about how much film you crush. This is always cool and impressive to see.
I watched a ton of Georgia football mainly because their games are on pretty much every week, Darnell Washington jumped off the screen every game. Whether it was a solid catch where he showed off his decent speed, his ridiculous hops, or a devastating block that only a 6’7 264LB guy can make, Washington showed that he was much more than a gimmicky player like Matt Jones(remember him from the Jaguars?) was years ago.
Darnell Washington is a football player who can help the Miami Dolphins and I wouldn’t even doubt that he can help this year. I say that because tight end has traditionally been one of the tougher positions to come in and do well at early.
Last year, Washington had 28 catches for 458 yards and 2 TDs with an average of 16 yards a catch. Those are modest numbers for such a physically imposing guy but remember that potentially one of the best tight-end prospects of all time, Brock Bowers, was also on that Georgia team.
I say Darnell Washington can come and potentially change the way the Dolphins do offense, especially in the green zone, which is inside the 10-yard line. He may not be well-polished out of the gate but I think Mike McDaniel and tight ends coach/assistant head coach, Jon Embree can come up with a few plays or packages that include the size and athleticism of Darnell Washington.
Also, he would be the number 1 candidate to be the first Miami Dolphins to wear #0. Sadly, I think Washington will be off the board come pick 51. I think he made himself money with his combine workout. But a man can dream.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqpdtnCnVRI