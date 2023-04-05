3 tight ends I’d love to see the Miami Dolphins end up drafting
Sam LaPorta is everything the Miami Dolphins need in a tight end.
You’ll here Sam LaPorta, who is coming from tight end U, be labeled as the most complete tight end in the draft. I’m really not going to refute that.
Go watch the highlights I have of him at the bottom here or just go and youtube him. LaPorta quite literally checks out as complete. He does everything very well but he doesn’t have that one calling card. He just makes plays whether you notice it or not.
Sam LaPorta was a Mackey Award finalist and he won the award for the best tight end in the BIG 10, a conference that cares deeply about the position.
At 6’3 245LBs, LaPorta has the measurables to be a very productive player in this league.
What I love about him is that he was the offense for Iowa. Everyone knew he was the guy they were going to go to on 3rd down and in big spots and it didn’t matter. LaPorta made play after play. It matters to me when you keep making plays when everyone knows you’re the only real guy that can for a team.
I also enjoy how he pulls to block. The reason is that the Miami Dolphins run a good amount of plays where the tight end pulls down the line to kick out an end. Then, they’ll bootleg off that and can hit the tight end who whizzes a block to go to the flat for a small gain that can turn into a very good gain. LaPorta has that ability to take the 3-yard dump off to the flat for 18+ yards.
That’s what I think Mike McDaniel envisions for the position. Sure, McDaniel will take a Tony Gonzalez level of player but there aren’t that many of those kinds of guys walking the planet. Sam LaPorta doesn’t need to be a hall of fame although it be nice if that’s the way it goes.
Sam LaPorta needs to be the very willing blocker he was at Iowa and be a legit threat to catch the ball on every down. That’s what he was at Iowa and I think he can do that for the Miami Dolphins.
Here’s a really good breakdown by a guy who played tight end in the league.
And here are some overall highlights.
