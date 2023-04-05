Miami Dolphins top five options in round 2 at pick 51
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft is always full of surprises and the Miami Dolphins have seen players they reportedly love be taken off the board immediately in front of them.
This year, the Miami Dolphins have only four selections in the draft, for now. The first comes in round two with the 51st overall selection. Miami could opt to trade out of 51, gather another couple of picks, and take their chances later in round three or deeper in round two.
If Miami opts to stay at 51, they will have plenty of options to find a year-one, day-one starter.
Looking over several mock drafts from many different outlets, there are five players that not only fit Miami’s offense or defense but also fill holes, and needs, and could be available.
Luke Wypler – Ohio State – Center
The biggest question surrounding Wypler as it pertains to the Dolphins is can he play guard? Wypler is a very good center and the Dolphins could use someone to man the position in 2024 but in 2023, that job belongs to Conner Williams and while Wypler is a solid prospect, he may not be the best player for Miami to draft unless they seem him taking over for Eichenberg on the left or moving Robert Hunt to right tackle and putting Wypler at RG.
Tyler Sheen – Alabama – OT/G
Sheen did a very good job at Alabama but Sheen is a left tackle. Can he shift to the right side to protect Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side? That is probably where Miami would need him to play but with the uncertainty of Terron Armstead on the left from week to week, having a top prospect that can swing over to the left side makes sense.
Sheen also plays guard which gives the Dolphins more flexibility given that uncertainty.
Henry To’o’To’o – Alabama – Linebacker
There has been a lot of speculation about whether or not To’o’To’o would drop to 51 but I can attest that if he does, he is the pick. The Miami Dolphins love to make spell hard names, repeatedly. At my age, my fingers just don’t work that fast anymore.
In all seriousness, H.T. is a very good linebacker and would make the Dolphins’ interior a lot better. With good vision, reaction speed, and quickness, H.T. would be the future and allow Miami to move on from Jerome Baker next season if they desire.
Paired with David Long, Jr., Miami could have a formidable linebacker group after this draft. The Dolphins are still developing Channing Tindall as well.
On Tuesday, the Dolphins hosted draft prospect Demarvion Overshown of Texas. Clearly, the Dolphins are hoping to add to their linebacker group and either player would be a very good addition. Overshown, however, is projected as a late 2nd to 3rd-round pick and H.T. may not fall to Miami at 51 but if he does, he would be a very good addition.
Sam LaPorta – Iowa – Tight End
LaPorta is climbing up draft boards and it shouldn’t be a surprise. We have talked about him quite a bit over the last month and there is so much to like about him.
LaPorta may not be the best prospect in this year’s deep TE class but he could very well be one of the most well-rounded at the position.
Iowa knows how to produce TEs and LaPorta is one that translates well on paper and that should bode well for Miami if they take him.
Darnell Washington – Georgia – Tight End
Many fans wondered after the NFL Combine if Washington was a player that Miami would need to trade up with but so far, it has been LaPorta climbing the national mock drafts and now, the tall athletic tight end, Washington, is being projected as a mid to late 2nd round pick in many mock drafts.
Washington has a lot of power for a guy his size. His route running seems lanky and he has an odd separation at times and almost looks clumsy but his hands are good. He has average speed but on the line, Washington uses his long arms and strength to keep defenders away from making plays.
Is he perfect? No, but he would be a splashy draft pick but unfortunately how he translates to the NFL immediately isn’t known. He could be incredible or he could be an average TE who needs time to adjust.