More proof Miami Dolphins want TE, tried for Darren Waller in ’22
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins knew they needed to be better at tight end as early as last season when they had Mike Gesicki but that didn’t stop them from trying to trade.
According to Drew Rosenhaus, the Dolphins, and the Packers tried to work out a trade with the Raiders for tight end Darren Waller.
Waller, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 to 2020 has struggled with injuries and while it is unclear what the Dolphins may have been offering, it didn’t line up. Last March Waller was traded to the New York Giants as free agency started. That trade brought a third-round draft pick to the Raiders.
We don’t know if the Dolphins tried to trade for Waller this year but we do know they have been pretty tight with spending any more draft capital to make a move. The Dolphins have the least amount of draft picks of any team this year with four.
If the Dolphins did inquire about Waller last year we should assume that they asked again this year and realized the price was too much and passed.
What this does, however, indicate is that the Dolphins are looking for an answer at tight end. Mike Gesicki wasn’t the answer last year and we have to assume that Eric Saubert isn’t going to be considered the perfect off-season addition. That means that the Dolphins are very likely to hit the draft with tight end in mind.
This year’s draft class is deep at the position. With the injuries that Waller has endured the last two seasons, maybe this one turns out to be a blessing for the Dolphins.