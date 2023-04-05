The top 5 wide receivers in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been gaining a lot of momentum as we head toward the NFL Draft. Will he crack the top 10?
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Ohio State
If Jaxon Smith-Njigba ends up as the best wide receiver in this draft class it would not surprise anyone.
If he had not only played in four games last year he would probably be number one on my board. He had a monster sophomore year. He put together one of the best seasons in Big Ten history. He had over 1,600 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Then in the Rose Bowl he added 15 receptions and 347 receiving yards.
He is a good route runner, has solid hands, can make circus catches, and is excellent at creating after the catch.
The only issue is we have only seen one full season of this. He had a hamstring injury last season, which is why he only played four games.
The difference between him and Jalin Hyatt is what they showed in their one breakout season. Smith-Njigba showed everything you want in an NFL receiver.
He should go within the first 10 picks, and whoever takes him will be extremely happy.