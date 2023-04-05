The top 5 wide receivers in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft
The number one wide receiver in this year’s NFL Draft hails from TCU, Quentin Johnston.
1. Quentin Johnston – TCU
If Quentin Johnston is not the number one receiver on your board then it is hard for me to take you seriously.
He is a prototypical number-one receiver in the NFL. He is 6’4, runs a 4.49, and can climb the ladder to make contested catches.
He does not just have crazy combine numbers. He had a monster year last year as well. He had over 1,000 yards receiving with six touchdowns as he led TCU to the National Championship game.
There is so much to like about Johnston’s makeup with his size, speed, and athletic ability. The best thing about him though is how he can line up everywhere.
A lot of 6’4 receivers lack the route-running ability and quickness to line up in the slot. Johnston does. Coaches can line him up wherever they want and he possesses the skills to make a difference.
Johnston should be the first receiver off the board. If he is not, then whoever does not take him will regret it.
This wide receiver class is not as deep as some of the ones in recent years, but there are definitely some players who could be impact players for various teams.