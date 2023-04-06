Cam Newton is willing to backup Tua Tagovailoa and no thank you
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could have a new backup for Tua Tagovailoa if they lose a sense of reality because Cam Newton would play for them.
Newton, once a fantastic talent for the Panthers, has dropped out of favor with NFL teams because the last year of his career in New England was an ugly one.
Newton spoke about his future and specifically rattled off a bunch of teams that he would accept a backup role with, or as it was put, quarterbacks he would be willing to back up.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were one of those teams.
This is about where you say, “no thank you”.
There was a time that Miami fans would have welcomed Newton to the Dolphins as a franchise quarterback but his skill set began to decline quickly and the Panthers moved on before he finished with the Patriots. His last game was an ugly one against the Dolphins.
Miami added Mike White to the roster this year to serve as competition for Skylar Thompson for the backup job in Miami. The Dolphins like what they have in Thompson but believe he is not ready yet and White will help make him better by competition alone.
The rest of the Newton teams?
- Cleveland
- Baltimore
- Tennessee
- Chicago
- Washington
- Buffalo
- Philadelphia
Newton also said that he would back up rookie quarterbacks Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, and C.J. Stroud if the opportunity presented itself.
It might be a good idea at this point to find another career as it is unlikely Newton is going to latch on barring a major injury.