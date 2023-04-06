Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft for the Miami Dolphins
It’s that time of year again, the NFL Draft is right around the corner. Where do the Miami Dolphins look for the draft? With limited draft picks, they have to make sure they pick wisely this draft. With their first pick not coming until pick number 51 and the team only having four total picks in this draft, outside of trades. For this draft, I used the Draft Network site and am not predicting trades.
In this draft, the team does need to fortify and upgrade the offensive line, the tight end position needs to be addressed, and the linebacker group, as well as continuing to re-enforce the secondary. So who would I like to see them draft? Let’s get to it.
With pick number 51 in the second round, the top available players are Dalton Kincaid the tight end from Utah, Deonte Banks the corner from Maryland, Luke Musgrave tight end from Oregon State, Trenton Simpson linebacker from Clemson, and Cody Mauch the interior offensive lineman from North Dakota State. While all would help the Dolphins in 2023 and beyond, I like selecting Mauch here. He walked on at North Dakota State as a tight end and transitioned to tackle. His frame has him moving inside at the NFL level as he’s built more for the guard position.
When I saw him at the Senior Bowl, he mentioned that he took it upon himself to learn the mechanics of being center. Also, he took reps during practice and in the game at every spot on the line. He is a mauler and will fight non-stop every play. If he is available at pick 51 I would go quickly to make the pick. He would be a plug-and-play starter at guard but has the versatility to be able to work anywhere on the line.
With the second pick for the Dolphins coming in round three and pick 85 overall, there is Jack Campbell linebacker from Iowa, Kyu Blu Kelly corner from Stanford, Sydney Brown safety from Illinois, and Daiyan Henley linebacker from Washington State. Edit note, Hendon Hooker is also available, but I’m looking at needs for the Dolphins.
I like Jack Campbell here. He’s a physical linebacker and won the Butkus Award in 2022 as the top linebacker in the nation. He attacks the line and works well against the run and can cover although that isn’t his strength. Seeing him in the middle would free up Jerome Baker to roam a little more.
The next pick for the Dolphins doesn’t come until round six and pick 199 overall, here is the tricky part. Who has dropped and why they have dropped are being looked at this point. So at this point, the top names available are Riley Moss corner from Iowa, Cameron Mitchell corner from Northwestern, DJ Johnson edge from Oregon, Jonathan Mingo receiver from Ole Miss. The pick of Cameron Latu here would help fill a need the best for the Dolphins.
While he is still learning the position, as he converted from defensive end after his first season at the University of Alabama. He works well on passing routes in the middle of the field and can block for the run game as well.
The final pick for the Dolphins comes at pick number 240 overall in round seven. Among those available is SaRodorick Thompson running back from Texas Tech, Chris Rodriguez Jr. running back from Kentucky, Isaiah Land, edge from Florida A&M, and Richard Gouraige offensive tackle from Florida. While they all possess value for the Dolphins or any of the teams that could acquire their services, I like the selection of Isaiah Land.
He stormed back after his season was canceled due to COVID, led the nation in sacks, and followed that with a strong 2022 season. Although he is listed as an edge, he is a bit lean. He stood out at the Senior Bowl and I could see him lining up more as an outside linebacker/rusher to utilize his athletic ability.
That’s where I would look in the draft for the Dolphins to continue to improve and compete. Hopefully whatever the outcome they hit on their picks and move further up the ladder in the difficult AFC.