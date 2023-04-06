Why Tyreek Hill retiring after this contract is good for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill said during an interview that he intends to retire after his contract with the Miami Dolphins is over, that is a good thing for the Dolphins.
Miami made a big splash when they traded for one of the best WRs in the NFL last off-season. The deal runs through 2025 with a huge out for the Dolphins. That out would save Miami around $56 million in cap space.
Hill says he wants to make that his final season and the Dolphins should be fine with that.
Many WRs begin to lose a step after 30 and for Hill, he will be 31 that season. Speed is his talent and if that starts to go, so will his value. This isn’t a bad thing for Hill who said he has “other things I want to do in my life”. He wants to start up a gaming company.
The Dolphins will have a big influx of cap room and having an out on Hill will give Miami more opportunity for extensions and new contracts as well as being able to plan ahead knowing that the intention is Hill will retire.
On the other side, players say things like this all the time but reality is a lot different and when 2025 rolls around, Hill may change his mind realizing that the money he will earn in the NFL is by far, more than he will earn on the outside.
There are two seasons between now and 2025 but if Hill stays with his intention, the Dolphins have a two-year window to win a Super Bowl with the top WR and they also have two years to replace him as well.
Consider that Tua Tagoavailoa will be entering his free agent season as will Jevon Holland and those are two big contracts that Miami will have to absorb. So while losing Hill to retirement wouldn’t be great, there is upside to him leaving Miami on his own and the Dolphins will be able to do more, internally, if that happens.