The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
The Miami Dolphins only have four picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. That means that there is an increased importance in drafting what you need, not what you want.
The Miami Dolphins have capable running backs on their roster already. Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Myles Gaskin are all coming back. There is no need to waste a pick on a position that is not a need. Especially when the Dolphins have needs at other positions.
Everyone knows about the Dolphins need at the linebacker position. Sadly, this is not a draft filled with top tier linebackers. There might be some available in the second or third round though that can make a difference for this Dolphins defense next year.
The offensive line is always something that could use improvement. A team can never have too many offensive linemen, and this is the draft to add offensive line depth.
Tight end is another position that needs improvement. Mike Gesiki was not resigned. They need to at a minimum add depth to the position, but I would love to see the Dolphins add a pass catching tight end.
If the Dolphins had more than four pick in the draft, then I would be all for them adding another running back, but they only have four. They have greater needs than adding a fifth running back to the roster, plus the running back position is the most replaceable position in the league.