The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Pick 84 is a great spot for the Miami Dolphins to pick up another offensive tackle. Wanya Morris out of Oklahoma, Blake Freeland out of Yale, and Tyler Steen out of Alabama should all three be available for the Dolphins at this pick.
They could also take center, Juice Scuggs out of Penn State here if they so choose, but I want them to take Wanya Morris.
Morris was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. When he originally committed to the University of Tennessee he was projected as a player who would leave after three years and be a first-round pick.
He started 12 games as a freshman at Tennessee and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team, which only supported the idea he was a first-round talent. Then he regressed his sophomore year to a point where he transferred to Oklahoma. He was a backup his junior year and only appeared in six games. Finally, in his senior year he started at right tackle and put together a good enough season to be a probable third-round pick.
This is a player with a high ceiling. I want the Dolphins to take him here, no doubt about it. If they take Morris here, they could have their tackle of the future.