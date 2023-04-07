The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
In the later rounds I like it when teams take swings on skill players who test well or have a certain quality that really pops.
4.5 speed from a tight end is a quality that pops. Tight end Will Mallory out of the University of Miami is enticing. He is big and showed soft hands during his time at Miami, the speed is top notch. This is a player who has high upside. His route running and quickness will have to develop, but his size and speed are hard attributes to pass on this late in the draft. I would love to see the Dolphins draft him in the sixth round.
For the Dolphins final pick, I want them to take Ricky Stromberg out of the University of Arkansas. He was a three-year starter at an SEC school at the center position. He can be a big physical presence at the center position. He is probably not a starter, but he can provide much needed depth in the offensive line room.
These picks fill needs and add depth. Would an extra running back be nice? Sure, but it is not a need. In a draft with only four picks, you cannot waste or miss on any of them. Focusing on the offensive line, drafting Drew Sanders, and adding a tight end would all be good investments for this next year. If three of them can come in and make an impact the Dolphins could make a Super Bowl run.