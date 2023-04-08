4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins want us to believe they do not need offensive tackle help but fans and media believe otherwise. Will Miami draft a tackle this month?
Miami is saying all the right things to back up their contention that Austin Jackson is the right guy for the job at right tackle and maybe they find yet another coaching change to be the reason that becomes reality. Fans are not so certain and the fact that the Dolphins have done nothing to shore up the problems on the right side. It doesn’t sound like they will this year either.
Should the Dolphins find themselves sitting at 51 and no tight ends or running backs available they want, perhaps they opt to go offensive line, and specifically for this article, right tackle.
- Tyler Steen – Alabama
Steen is more natural at left tackle and the only left tackle on this list. His versatility, however, is why he is on this one. Steen can play guard and tackle and if need be, he can swing to the other side and play RT as well. Steen immediately challenges Jackson for the starting job and if that fails, he can challenge Eichenberg for his.
Projected to go in round two, some see him as a late first-round pick and to be honest, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if that happens.
- Darnell Wright – Tennessee
Wright spend his 2022 season protecting the right side for quarterback Hendon Hooker and he didn’t give up a sack. There is a lot to like about Wright and he should translate well to the NFL where he can use his 333-pound frame to keep edge rushers off-balance. He has good footwork but like most young linemen, still has some work he needs to improve on. He should be on the board middle of the 2nd round and is an option to challenge for a starting job right away.
- Dawand Jones – Ohio State
If the Dolphins want a pure right tackle, Jones could be their guy. He was the starter at RT for the Buckeyes and did a great job protecting C.J. Stroud. Built like a truck, Jones is 374 pounds and athletic for that size. He has power and range but he will need to work on technique to stop fast edge-rushers who are more speed than power.
- Jaxon Kirkland – Washington
Kirkland can play tackle or guard and is projected as a late 2nd to 4th-round pick. Miami doesn’t have a 4th round selection this year so if he is available in round three, he would make more sense unless the Dolphins trade down in round two and take him later in the round.
Kirkland is considered to be NFL-ready and a day-one starter but admittedly, he needs work. In Miami that would mean he will beat out Jackson, which may not be that difficult. Miami would be a good fit for Kirkland because they need a lineman who can be flexible and he has the ability to slide up and down the line.