Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are banking on Tua Tagovailoa and Tua Tagovailoa is banking on himself and his teammates.
The Dolphins quarterback isn’t wasting his off-season. Aside from his JuJitsu training that he believes will help his ability to fall and protect himself, Tua is also throwing the football and not just to anyone.
Tua has been recorded on a practice field throwing to several of his teammates already this off-season and that is what leaders on a football team do. They don’t take time off. They keep their bodies ready and they keep improving their skills.
Tua has been ridiculed since he arrived in the NFL and his leadership has been questioned by some in the media but he has shaken off the negativity and still goes about his own life and business.
Since Mike McDaniel arrived, Tua has taken on more of a leadership role because his coach and the staff believe in him. The players believe in him and last year they all saw what Tua was capable of doing when he can remain healthy.
Many believe the Dolphins are deep playoff contenders this year but that will be dependent on Tua staying healthy. It also requires him to work on areas that he struggles with.
Tua is accurate on “out-routes” and we have seen him hit the deep balls with accuracy as well. He can his the 10-yard slant and the middle of the field is his playground.
What he needs to work on is the dump passes and short yardage throws when the first two reads are not there. Tua tends to stay in the pocket too long and he needs to be better with his decisions when his initial reads are gone.
Tua working this off-season will help with his timing and his accuracy and it will build more rapport with his receivers. It may not be a huge deal but it is good to see him out there working.