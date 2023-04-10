Miami Dolphins mock draft: Added picks after early trades
By Brian Miller
This Miami Dolphins mock draft has them adding several more selections after making trades early that help them in the mid to late rounds.
Miami’s first pick in this year’s draft will not come until pick 51 at the earliest and they could opt to trade back and gain a few more draft picks. That would be the smart move and in this draft, we are going to play Chris Grier and do just that. Move down.
For this draft, I used the ProFootballNetwork Mock Draft Simulator with 7 rounds. I made several trades that were auto-proposed. I did not offer any trades.
1: Trade with Bears
- Bears receive pick 51
- Miami receives picks 53 and 148
2: Trade with Falcons
- Falcons receive pick 53
- Miami receives pick 75 and Falcons 2nd round pick in 2024
3: Trade with Packers
- Green Bay receives pick 148
- Miami receives picks 149 and 235
4: Trade with Rams
- Rams receive pick 149
- Miami receives picks 167 and 191
Why I chose the draft trades that I did: Miami needs to get more draft picks in order to fill needs on their roster. With only four picks entering the draft, getting a few more will help address some of their needs without having to trade up to get players and thus use draft capital from next season.
In this case, trading with the Falcons was the harder one to decide upon. The trade moved Miami out of round two entirely but the value of adding draft capital next season was too good to pass up especially considering Miami will not have a 3rd round draft pick in 2024.