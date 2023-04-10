Fansided
Miami Dolphins mock draft: Added picks after early trades

Aug 17, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports /
Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports /

The Miami Dolphins, following the trade with the Bears and Falcons will first come on the clock at pick number 75.

75. player. 59. . TE. Miami Dolphins. Sam LaPorta

Many have LaPorta penciled in as a 2nd round draft pick and that seems like the landing spot but with this year’s class so deep at the position, the idea of LaPorta falling out of round two isn’t completely absurd.

When LaPorta was still on the board, I couldn’t pass on him. LaPorta is my number one tight end in this draf and makes the most sense for the Dolphins. Many want to see the Dolphins draft Darnell Washington but I think he is still raw and needs refining. I think LaPorta has less fail potential and should pick up the NFL quicker given his coaching at Iowa.

LaPorta isn’t a perfet tight end. He has room to grow and learn. He is a good but not great blocker and he is a good pass-catcher but isn’t going to impress like Mike Gesicki. On paper, he has more upside and value in the future than say, Durham Smythe but projects better as an NFL player. Smythe and LaPorta make a lot of sense together as they have similar playing styles.

