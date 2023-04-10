Miami Dolphins mock draft: Added picks after early trades
The Miami Dolphins need offensive line help and if this guard/tackle falls into round three, the Dolphins should run to the podium.
Tyler Steen is the one player on this mock draft that had me start it over three times. In each of the mocks, Steen was available at pick 84. I don’t see that happening. In fact, I see him coming off the board in the middle of round two but I’m not passing on the chance to draft a player that could immediately help the offensive line.
Steen is more left tackle than right but can slide over. He can also play guard and would be the perfect challenger for Liam Eichenberg’s job allowing the Dolphins to put Eichenberg at right tackle to compete with Austin Jackson.
Steen is a good prospect and if he falls, the Dolphins would be smart to grab him. The versatility alone is something that the Dolphins should be hoping for.
The Dolphins need to add to their running back room and McIntosh is a player that can make the room better, provide quality depth in case of injury and is superbly capable of handling the work.
McIntosh is quick and explosive once he has the ball in his hands. He tends to make a decison quickly and doesn’t “dance” in the backfield. Miami doesn’t need to go running back in this draft but if McIntosh is an option he fills a hole down the road and can have a season with Mostert and Wilson before taking over a bigger load. He would likely be the third RB on the Dolphins depth chart ahead of Ahmed and will push for playing time.
McIntosh is projected to be drafted in the middle rounds.