Miami Dolphins mock draft: Added picks after early trades
The trades that we made have created more opportunity for the Miami Dolphins and after having only four draft picks to start the day, they are drafting their 4th now in round 6.
Miami doubles up on their offensive line and gets a player that will provide more depth and the eventual sucessor to Conner Williams.
Miami has a habit of plugging guards into the center position and calling it a fix, but it really is a bandaid. Patterson is a quality center that should transition to the NFL well enough to be a long-term starter.
It is a position of need for Miami who can avoid needing to draft a player in the next two seasons or look for answers in free agency, or find another guard to switch over.
Patterson, 6’5″ and 306 moves athletically well for a big interior guy. He has great balance and footwork and is capable of using his hands to keep defenders out of his chest.
The Miami Dolphins have to realize that they are going to lose at least one of their current defensive tackles next off-season. Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, and Zach Sieler are all impending free agents next off-season.
This season, they still need a 4th DT for their rotation after losing John Jenkins in FA last month.
Brown isn’t going to turn a bunch of heads, he is still raw and developing but he has strength and turned in a solid NFL Combine performance this year.