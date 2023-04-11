Buc’s Devin White requests trade but Miami Dolphins have nothing to give
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could use linebacker Devin White but they simply can’t afford to make a deal for him after he tells Buccaneers to trade him.
Devin White has requested a trade from the Buccaneers and the reports are that the Bucs don’t want to. Playing for about $11 million this year, White is on his 5th-year option and wants a long-term deal. This makes sense for the former Pro Bowl linebacker. Playing on the 5th year option, like Christian Wilkins, is risky.
White fits a big hole for the Dolphins who reportedly wouldn’t mind upgrading over Jerome Baker but the simple fact is the Dolphins don’t have anything to trade for him.
Even if the Dolphins could somehow find the money to give White a contract that he would be happy with, another problem in any deal for the LB, giving Tampa Bay capital for him is a problem.
White was drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft and will likely cost multiple draft picks to pry him away.
Unlike an earlier trade announced today that has Detroit sending former third overall pick, CB Jeff Okudah, to the Falcons for a 5th round pick, White is actually a good football player who isn’t looking for a change of scenery but instead, monetary security.
The Dolphins could have interest but the likelihood of anything happening is almost zero. Miami’s trades the last couple of years for Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and Bradley Chubb have exhausted the team’s draft resources and their salary cap.
While it would be nice to have a top linebacker on the defense, Miami is going to have to be content sticking it out with Baker and David Long. Honestly, it would be very surprising if White left the Buccaneers anyway. This is a power move by the LB.