Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Draft: Full first round order and viewing guide
By Brian Miller
This year the 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27th to 29th. It will be just outside of Union Station.
The first round will begin at 8:00 p.m. with the second and third rounds on Friday the 28th starting at 7 p.m. The Miami Dolphins will make their first selection sometime on day two. On day three, the final rounds, 4-7, will begin at noon and run until the conclusion.
Night one will give teams 10:00 minutes to make their selections. The rolling timer will put a team on the clock at all times. Round two will allow teams a total of 7 minutes to make their pick. The time will drop to five minutes from round three to six and finally in round 7, teams will be given four minutes.
The 2023 NFL Draft will air on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.
Here is the current first-round order and what rumors are swirling as necessary.
1: Carolina Panthers via trade with Bears
2. Texans
3. Cardinals
- The Cardinals have received offers for the 3rd overall selection and are reportedly considering a move. Given their current state of affairs, a trade would be the best scenario for the team.
4. Colts – Rumored to have interest in moving up
5. Seahawks (via Broncos)
6. Lions (via Rams) – Rumored to have some interest in moving up.
7. Raiders – Rumored to be considering a quarterback
8. Falcons
9. Bears (via Panthers)
10. Eagles (via Saints)
11. Titans
12. Texans (via Browns)
13. Jets – Green Bay could select here if they can get this pick for Aaron Rodgers.
14. Patriots
15. Packers
16. Commanders
17. Steelers
18. Lions
19. Buccaneers
20. Seahawks
21. Chargers
22. Ravens
23. Vikings
24. Jaguars
25. Giants
26. Cowboys
27. Bills
28. Bengals
29. Saints (via Broncos)
30. Eagles
31. Chiefs
There are 31 picks in round one after the Dolphins’ selection was forfeited due to the Stephen Ross tampering findings.
Current Miami Dolphins selections.
- 2nd round – selection 51 overall
- 3rd round – selection 84 overall
- 6th round – Pick number 197
- 7th round – Pick 238