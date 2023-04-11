Miami Dolphins six worst 2nd round draft picks in the last 10 years
In 2017, a year after taking Xavien Howard in round two, Chris Grier drafted linebacker Raekwon McMillan at 54 overall.
McMillan played only two seasons with the Dolphins and while started 28 of the 29 games he appeared in, he did not work out the way the Dolphins had hoped. McMillan spent time on IR with the Dolphins twice in 2017 and again in 2019. He was traded to the Raiders.
Miami received a 2021 fourth-round selection for McMillan and Miami’s 5th-round pick. It was hardly a blockbuster deal for the Dolphins.
McMillan lasted one year, 2020, with the Raiders before signing with the Patriots last season. New England reportedly signed McMillan to another one year deal this past off-season.
Fo his NFL career, the linebacker 239 tackles, 14 for losses and one sack.
Liam Eichenberg – 2021
Miami’s drafting of Eichenberg can still be considered too early to call. Plagued by injuries last year, Eichenberg is more of a right tackle than a left guard where the Dolphins are asking him to play. In his two seasons with the Dolphins, he has started 16 of 17 games at left tackle (in his rookie season) and 10 games along the line, primarily at left guard last year.